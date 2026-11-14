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SCRUBBED: ULA Vulcan Rocket Launch Pushed to Sunday from Cape Canaveral Due to Network Communication Issue
13 days ago
WATCH LIVE: A Vulcan rocket is scheduled to launch Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, after originally being scheduled for Friday afternoon. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – A Vulcan rocket is scheduled to launch Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, after originally being scheduled for Friday afternoon.
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