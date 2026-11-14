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Carroll County Officials To Consider M68 Construction North Of Arcadia At Monday’s Meeting
By Nathan Konz,13 days ago
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of upcoming road construction projects at its meeting on Monday. The supervisors convene at 9 a.m. in the supervisors’ meeting room in the Carroll County Courthouse. The agenda is short and includes reports from County Engineer Zac Andersen. He will present the plans for the proposed widening and resurfacing of county road M68 to the north of Arcadia, also known as Concord Avenue, that is planned for the 2027 construction season. Also on Monday’s agenda is a secondary roads department update, plat approvals, and manure management annual updates. The board will close with committee reports from the supervisors. The Nov. 16 meeting is open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Links to the agenda and video is included with this story on our website.