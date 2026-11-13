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Reckoning with Mary Gauthier: Lori McKenna
9 days ago
Today we welcome one of my oldest friends, Lori McKenna, to the show. Lori’s known for her incredibly moving solo records, as well as penning the monster hits “Humble and Kind” and “Girl Crush.” In this episode, we dive into our shared love of co-writing, the depths of our decades of friendship, and why it’s worth it to wait years for a song to blossom. Reckoning with Mary Gauthier is on The Bluegrass Situation podcast network. Thanks to our producers Jaimee Harris and Olivia Management.