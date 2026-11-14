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Heading into the backcountry? Check the avalanche forecast first
By CPR News,13 days ago
If you love the snowy backcountry, checking the avalanche forecast is just as important as waxing your skis or gassing up your snowmobile. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) offers daily forecasts showing predicted avalanche conditions. Forecasts drop at 4:30 p.m. on the state agency’s website and its mobile app, and will last into May.
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