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7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
By Joanne Bauer,13 days ago
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.