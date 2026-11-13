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Suffolk Fire & Rescue announce commitment to staffing enhancements and strategies
10 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Suffolk Fire & Rescue announced a multi-phased approach to address staffing in the department while committing to a strategy that will reduce the working hours of operational firefighters. This multi-phase approach will improve operational firefighter's work-life balance. Other regional fire and rescue departments are implementing change in their scheduling and working hours, and the City of Suffolk is committed to being part of this change.