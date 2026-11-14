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Wisconsin's Gun Deer Season Opens One Week From Today, Saturday, November 21st
13 days ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that the 2026 gun deer season opens on Saturday, Nov. 21, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29. The nine-day hunting season is a great time of year to enjoy the outdoors, build memories and celebrate family traditions. For the third year in a row, much of the state experienced a mild winter, setting the stage for higher herd survival and reproductive rates.