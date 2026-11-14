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Mario Kart 64 Gets an Unofficial Online Multiplayer Browser Port
By Aleksandr Manin,13 days ago
Mario Kart 64 now has an unofficial online multiplayer version that runs in a web browser, with no installation required. The fan-made port, Mario Kart 64 Online, was created by Oliver Sauter using SpaghettiKart, a decompilation project that recreates the classic Nintendo 64 racer's code; the developer also received help from the Claude AI assistant.