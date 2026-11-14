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A Sunny and Crisp Fall Weekend
By Mike Modrick,13 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a chilly start to the weekend. Our average low at SRQ is 60°, average high is 80°. We’re not even close this weekend. Low temps dipped to the 40s and 50s on the Suncoast. Our record low Sunday morning is 37°. We’re not close to record lows either. Low temps for Sunday morning will dip into the 40s and 50s, then we start the warm up Sunday afternoon.
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