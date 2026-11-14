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Lived Experience Advocacy Hub Scholarship Opportunity: AACR Scientist-Survivor Program® 2027
13 days ago
AACR Scientist↔Survivor Program® (SSP) 2027. American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Now celebrating its 29th year, the AACR Scientist↔Survivor Program® is a landmark educational initiative designed to build enduring partnerships among leaders of the scientific, cancer survivor, and patient advocacy communities worldwide. Held during the AACR Annual Meeting, the program provides patient advocates with plain-language scientific lectures, small group discussions, and collaborative opportunities to exchange information on key aspects of cancer research, survivorship, advocacy, and public policy.