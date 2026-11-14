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Intimidation of Activists Against Hindutva and White Supremacy is Not the Answer to Rising Anti-India and Anti-Hindu Hate
By Raju Rajagopal,12 days ago
On October 23, 2026, Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a message on X falsely accusing my colleague Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), of being part of a “network of hardcore anti-India elements… who amplify Rahul Gandhi’s anti-national statements… and spread his anti-India agenda.” The post included a 2023 image of Sunita seated near Rahul Gandhi at a roundtable conference with 50 other India policy experts. But it offered no real evidence to support its conspiracy theory.