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Sangeetha Reddy: Discussions on How CDK4/6 Inhibitors Reshapes Dendritic Cell Immunity in Breast Cancer at MBC DART Conference
13 days ago
Sangeetha Reddy, Associate Professor at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, shared on LinkedIn:. “Strong breast research group University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center presence at Theresa’s Research Symposium/MBC DART conference!. Great discussions and input on our work on how CDK4/6i reshapes DC immunity in breast cancer and exciting...