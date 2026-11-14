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Pneumothorax Trends from 2010–2020 from a Large-Volume Pleural Unit
By James Hyman,13 days ago
Previous studies in 2018 and 2022 have suggested increasing inpatient burden of pneumothorax and widespread variation in management. Local trends have never been elucidated. Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHCT) has a well-established pleural service, serving just over 600,000. Thus, we set up a local retrospective study to look at trends in pneumothorax presentation, management strategies, length of stay, and recurrence.