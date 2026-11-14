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MPD Seeking Suspects in H Street Burglary
13 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a burglary of an apartment building that occurred in Northeast. On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at approximately 4:02 a.m., the suspects pried open a lock and entered the rear entrance of an apartment building in the 1100 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property and then fled the scene.
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