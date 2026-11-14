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Jordan Marchak Receives NCI R01 Grant to Develop SurvivorLink RE-ACCT App for Young Adult Survivors of Childhood Cancer
13 days ago
Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University shared on LinkedIn:. “Winship researcher Jordan Marchak, PhD, ABPP, was recently awarded a new NCI R01 grant to help young adult survivors of childhood cancer re-engage in survivorship care after transitioning from pediatric care. Marchak and her team will develop and test the SurvivorLink...