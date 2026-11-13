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Frédéric Oudéa Launches the Action Hub for Children at the Paris Peace Forum – Sanofi Foundation
11 days ago
“The future of children and youth belongs at the top of the global agenda. That was the message we took to Paris for the Paris Peace Forum. Sanofi Foundation was on the ground this week at the Forum’s Child Summit, the first international summit of its kind in 36 years, joining governments, businesses, philanthropies and multilateral leaders to move children’s wellbeing from conversation to commitment.