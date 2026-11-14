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YOGI Aims to Create New Opportunities for Young GI Oncologists Across Europe – CancerWorld
11 days ago
YOGI (Young Oncologists in GI) aims to change that. Launched by eight young oncologists from six European countries, this new initiative is building a community to connect early-career specialists, share expertise and create opportunities for collaborative research. Annalice Gandini explains why investing in young oncologists is not simply about career...