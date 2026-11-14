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Pedro Barata: Emerging Therapies and Critical Challenges in Renal Oncology
13 days ago
Immunotherapy combinations, adjuvant therapy, and HIF-2α inhibition have expanded treatment options in renal cell carcinoma. Non-clear cell RCC requires stronger clinical evidence and dedicated trials. Emerging biomarkers, radiotheranostics, antibody-drug conjugates, and cellular therapies represent important research directions. Translating scientific advances into equitable, personalized kidney cancer care requires multidisciplinary collaboration...