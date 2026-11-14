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William Hill: Tu-Stroma – A Blood-Based Biomarker for Early Ovarian Cancer Detection
13 days ago
William Hill, Institute Fellow at The University of Manchester & CRUK Manchester Institute, shared on LinkedIn:. “Really cool paper in Nature Medicine identifying Tu-stroma, an extracellular vesicle lncRNA, as a blood-based biomarker for the early detection of ovarian cancer. It isnt just a great diagnostic performance (AUC 0.99 vs CA125’s...