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Estela Rodriguez: LALCA26 Highlights the Struggles of Patients Seeking Access to Targeted Therapies
13 days ago
Estela Rodriguez, Associate Director of Community Outreach in Thoracic Oncology at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, shared on X:. “One of the most powerful moments of LALCA26. Paulo, a Brazilian patient advocate with Exon 20 Group, a multistakeholder organization and caregiver, shared the heartbreaking lengths patients...