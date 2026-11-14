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Christmas Wonderland Opens at Tropical Park With 230-Foot Wheel
By Elena Vega,13 days ago
Christmas Wonderland opened Thursday at Tropical Park, and the new piece of the skyline is a 230-foot observation wheel named for the country's 250th anniversary. The fourth edition is scheduled through Sunday, Jan. 3, with holiday lights, rides, games, food, music and Santa, plus a mile of timed lighting and a European-style market. Telemundo 51 reported the gates opened Nov. 12 at 7900 SW 40th St.