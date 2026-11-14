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New Orleans Saints News: Why the offense could have a really good day against the Panthers
By Caleb Yaccarino,13 days ago
Welcome to today’s roundup of New Orleans Saints and NFL news. This season, the Saints haven’t had great matchups in many of their games, but Sunday could be very different. The Panthers’ defense has been bad this season, even causing the team to fire their defensive coordinator, and with New Orleans getting some reinforcements on offense, it could be a big game for that group.