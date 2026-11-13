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Dogecoin Cofounder Makes 'I’m a Shiba Inu' Statement
By Tomiwabold Olajide,7 days ago
Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, who goes by Shibetoshi Nakamoto on X, responded to an unusual question about his identity, saying, "I am a Shiba Inu." The markets were shocked by the news that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was stepping down as CEO of the chipmaker he co-founded 33 years ago and built into a $4 trillion company that powered the artificial intelligence boom.