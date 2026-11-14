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Three seriously injured in crash south of Hutchinson
By JP Cola,13 days ago
(Hutchinson MN-) Three people suffered life threatening injuries in a McLeod County crash Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it was reported at 2:28 p.m. Thursday on Highway 15 about 2 miles south of Hutchinson. A car driven by 21-year-old Kenneth McKinley of Vergas was northbound on 15 and an SUV driven by 33-year-old Dylan Hendrycks of New Ulm was southbound when they collided. Both drivers and a passenger in Hendrycks vehicle, 84-year-old Delmar Strassburg of Nicolet, were all taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
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