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2027 FrogJump Preseason All-Americans
By Ramius,8 days ago
FrogJump Announces 2027 Division III Preseason All-Americans. A nationwide voting committee selected 20 players to the FrogJump Division III Preseason All-American Team. The FrogJump Division III Preseason All-American Team recognizes the NCAA Division III men’s volleyball players projected to be the best in the nation during the upcoming season. Springfield College and Carthage College led the nation with three players named to the team. NYU and Messiah University each had two players selected. Stevens Institute of Technology, Juniata College, Illinois Wesleyan University, Dominican University, Vassar College, Baldwin Wallace University, SUNY New Paltz, Randolph-Macon College, UC Santa Cruz, and Buffalo State each had one player selected for the team.