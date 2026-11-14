undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I Did Sauna for 8 Weeks—Here’s the Biggest Change I Felt
13 days ago
We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process. As a dietitian and personal trainer, I know there's plenty to love about sauna bathing. The problem is, I've never been able to tolerate a traditional Finnish sauna for more than five minutes. Between the heat and humidity, I usually find myself counting down the seconds until I can get out. But when I tried infrared, it was a game changer. I was comfortable, could easily sit for 20 minutes, and actually enjoyed the experience.