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NYC Weekend: Coolest of All Fotogs, Patrick McMullan, Welcomes Downtown Scene Graduates to His Eye Popping Show in Tribeca
By Roger Friedman,13 days ago
Let’s face it: the coolest parties are still photographed by Patrick McMullan. This all started back in the days of Andy Warhol, and it’s never changed. Now McMullan — who started very young, by the way — has a show on Warren Street in Tribeca at the One Art Space Gallery. It’s eye popping because Patrick took intimate pictures of every famous person in New York when it still mattered. His library is a roll call of a vibrant world that actually existed in places like Studio 54 and so on.