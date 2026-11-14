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Video! Funny man Alexander Volkov collects donations for ‘special needs’ Josh Hokit in the middle of New York City | UFC 334
By Dan Hiergesell,13 days ago
Alexander Volkov may not be fighting for the undisputed heavyweight title this weekend at UFC 334, but the Russian contender still made his presence known by taking to the streets of New York City. In case you forgot, Volkov is on the short list of deserving title contenders in the...