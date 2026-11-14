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BOX OFFICE: What, Humbug AGAIN? “Ebenezer” opens in the $20s, “Godzilla” Plummets
13 days ago
Another over-familiar “family” film title, this one holiday flavored and starring Johnny Depp, takes over the top spot at the box office. Capt. Jack “Ebenezer” is humbugging his way to an opening a bit better than last weekend’s “The Cat in the Hat” reboot. “Cat” cleared $20 — barely. Now deadline.com is taking the $1.5 million the umpteenth version of “A Christmas Carol” managed Thursday and the $5-6 it managed Friday and projecting something in the mid $20s for the whole weekend.