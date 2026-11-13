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Canopy study finds agricultural residue pulp cost-competitive for paperboard
8 days ago
Canopy has released economic modelling indicating that pulp produced from agricultural residues can help paper packaging manufacturers limit their exposure to volatile wood pulp prices. Its report, Seeing the Field and the Forest, finds that replacing 5–10% of virgin wood pulp with Next Gen pulp made from wheat straw and sugarcane bagasse is a practical, cost-competitive step available to mills, brands and converters.