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Jay-Z vs. Jensen Huang: Two Billion-Dollar Empires, One Big Business Lesson
By Fisher Jack,13 days ago
*Jay-Z is preparing to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, while Jensen Huang has abruptly exited Nvidia, the artificial intelligence powerhouse he helped create. One spent years helping produce entertainment’s biggest stage before deciding to perform on it himself. The other spent 33 years becoming practically inseparable from one...