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Milton Faces Final Decision on $26.25 Million Verizon Campus Purchase
By NAS Editorial Team,13 days ago
MILTON, Ga. — Milton City Council is approaching a decision that could commit the city to buying the former Verizon office campus in South Deerfield for $26.25 million. At its Monday, Nov. 16 meeting, the council will consider authorizing City Manager Steven Krokoff to move ahead with the purchase once final reviews are satisfactory and the money is confirmed. The city’s inspection period ends Friday, Nov. 20. If the purchase proceeds, the city expects to close by Dec. 1.