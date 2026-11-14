undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
After the Nationwide FAA Ground Stop, Flights Resume but Travelers Face Weekend Disruptions
By NAS Editorial Team,13 days ago
Flights began departing again Friday night after a nationwide air traffic control communications failure grounded planes across the United States for hours. By Saturday morning, the ground stop had ended, but the disruption was far from over for passengers whose aircraft and flight crews were left out of position. Major...