undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mangabangabaka Trailer Introduces Sonia’s Search for a Fresh Start
By Chloé Dubois,9 days ago
Michaël Andrianaly’s documentary Mangabangabaka has its first trailer, unveiled exclusively by Screen International. The Malagasy-language film will have its world premiere in the International Competition at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), with a portrait of Sonia, a woman seeking a different livelihood in Toamasina, Madagascar. According...