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Eeva Mägi Explains the Fairy-Tale Form of Mo Amor
By Chloé Dubois,13 days ago
For Eeva Mägi, the photographer at the center of Mo Amor offered a way to let a character’s profession shape the film itself. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of its November 16, 2026 world premiere in Tallinn Black Nights’ Critics’ Picks Competition, the writer-director explains how still frames emerged during shooting. That discovery sits within a larger choice: telling a trans man’s love story as a contemporary fairy tale.