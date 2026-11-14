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No Charges Filed Against Officers After Man Dies Following Police Restraint
By Patrick Herron,13 days ago
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has announced that no criminal charges will be filed against Montgomery County Police officers involved in a December 2025 incident in Silver Spring involving a man who died one week later. On December 15, 2025, at approximately 8 p.m., Montgomery County emergency dispatchers received...
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