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Important Games to Watch: College Football Week 11
By Anthony Parker,13 days ago
Each game now means a little more than the last and with four games left here are some key matchups this weekend. Playoff hopes are on life support for the Tigers, so if they don’t handle business on Saturday night in Death Valley, none of this will actually matter. The Tigers will need a lot of help going forward, so here are a few games to watch this Saturday.