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The Flyers have to calm the Matvei Michkov storm fast by making changes
By Jamey Baskow,13 days ago
The Flyers have to act deliberately and quickly to calm the Matvei Michkov storm before it becomes a full-blown franchise crisis. Michkov is the team’s leading goal-scorer (10 goals in 21 games) and one of the few consistent offensive threats on a club sitting near the bottom of the standings (roughly 5-10-5/6). Yet the past few days brought a public bench confrontation with Nick Seeler, a Kevin Weekes report that he would prefer a “fresh start” elsewhere amid the team’s poor start and “internal turmoil,” and widespread pushback from General Manager Danny Briere, Head Coach Rick Tocchet, and Michkov himself. Briere and top executives traveled to Edmonton to meet Michkov and his agent, both denied originating the report, and the organization insists no formal trade request has been made and that they have no plans to move him.