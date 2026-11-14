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Lessons in Vanderbilt Football: Mississippi State
By PatrickSawyer,13 days ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores ended the looming threat of going winless in the SEC. They breathed a little life back into a season that has fallen below expectations but is still salvageable, even if the likelihood is low. At 4-5 (1-5 SEC), the Commodores really need to win at least 2 of 3 from a home game against #3 Alabama, a trip to newly-unranked Florida, and a rivalry week showdown in Nashville against #8 Tennessee. Of course, for most Vanderbilt fans, a single win to end the season that may knock a rival from the College Football Playoff may be enough to save any season. Realistically, the program needs this team to get to a bowl game for the extra practices as the roster transitions to the next phase and as a better starting point for the career of Jared Curtis.