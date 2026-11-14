undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shorthanded Lady Spartans Fall in Opener
By Craig Olson,12 days ago
The M State Women’s Basketball team hosted Gogebic Community College from Michigan on Friday night in their first game of the season. The lady Spartans had only six players available when the game started, but had to finish the night with just four on the floor due to a pair of injuries. That disadvantage proved to be too much for the home team as Gogebic pulled away for a 73-43 victory.