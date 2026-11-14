undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In Cleveland, relaxed Mavericks await arrival of harried Cavaliers
13 days ago
A worrisome day and a tough loss behind them, the Cleveland Cavaliers hope for a better all-around experience when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. While the Mavericks had settled comfortably into their Cleveland hotel on Friday, the Cavaliers found themselves in Miami, not sure when they’d be able to return home, where they were scheduled to host Dallas on the second night of a back-to-back.