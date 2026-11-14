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Highlights: Cape Henlopen becomes DIAA Field Hockey Division I Champions defeating Milford 7-0
By Sam Weiss,12 days ago
Frederica De, - The Cape Henlopen Vikings faced off the Milford Buccaneers in the DIAA Field Hockey Division I Championship at DE Turf Sports Complex. The Vikings had control over the game from the very beginning. Teagan Baker, Kailey McMahon, and Emily Well each has 2 goals throughout the game. Mairead Rishko also had a goal for the Vikings.