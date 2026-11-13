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Lady Spartans Bounce Back with 3-0 Win over Bunker Hill
By Craig Olson,10 days ago
M State bounced back strong after an opening round loss on Thursday in the NJCAA Division III National Volleyball Tournament, recording a 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-19) victory over Bunker Hill Community College on Friday at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The win moves the lady Spartans into a consolation round game against Northampton Community College. The Tournament concludes on Saturday.