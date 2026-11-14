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Spartan Men Hold Off Gogebic for 84-78 Win
By Craig Olson,12 days ago
The M State Men’s Basketball team built a 47-35 lead at halftime Friday night and then held on for an 84-78 victory over Gogebic Community College from Michigan. Both teams struggled with their shooting with Gogebic hitting 37% of their field goal attempts and just 29.6% of their 3’s. M State made 40.7% of their overall shots from the floor and only 26.5% from beyond the arc. The Spartans won the rebounding battle, 57-48.