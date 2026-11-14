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Quincy City Hall hosts Q&A with police chief finalists
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,13 days ago
Candidates spoke about transparency and community building while touting extensive work experience. QUINCY– The city council chambers were packed for a nearly two-hour-long public question and answer session with the three finalists for Quincy Police Chief. Wendell Watts, Former Asst. Chief, Jackson, Mississippi. Steve Hebbe, Current Chief, Farmington, New...