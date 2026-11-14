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Path of Exile Covens of Umbra Challenges Reward the Blackwater Regent Armour Set
By Max Maurice,12 days ago
Armour called Blackwater Regent sounds heavy before a single piece of it shows up on a character, and that’s half the pull of a name like that. Now there’s a way to earn it. The official Path of Exile account announced on Thursday, November 12 that completing the Path of Exile 1 Covens of Umbra league challenges earns the Blackwater Regent Armour Set.