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Quincy man convicted of gun and meth possession gets 27 1/2 year sentence
By Michele McCormack MRN EXECUTIVE EDITOR,13 days ago
QUINCY–If the sheriff’s K-9 had not alerted to drugs in a free air sniff test during a traffic stop, who knows where Dartalyon Carson, 45, would be. But the dog did and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies found enough methamphetamine in his car for hundreds of doses on the streets. 48.6 grams according to court records.