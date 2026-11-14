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Ole Miss game moved to Sunday over flight disruptions, leaving Oklahoma AD furious
By FOX 8 Staff,13 days ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has announced that Mississippi’s game at Oklahoma will be delayed to Sunday (Nov. 15). The FAA’s decision to ground all flights prevented the Ole Miss team from leaving Oxford on Friday night. The SEC said a late-night departure couldn’t be arranged. The Rebels will now travel to Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.