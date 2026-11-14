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First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. names Melinda Boyer Chief Transformation Officer
By Muddy River News,13 days ago
QUINCY– First Bankers Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., is excited to name Melinda Boyer as Chief Transformation Officer. As Chief Transformation Officer, Boyer will lead the bank’s efforts in process reengineering, automation and artificial intelligence, while continuing to provide executive leadership across her existing areas of responsibility.