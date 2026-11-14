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Border West Cross Country Awards
By Brittany Erickson,12 days ago
The Border West Cross Country team wrapped up a successful season marked by hard work, personal growth, and an incredible sense of team camaraderie at their banquet Friday night at the Wheaton High School Commons. From personal records and conference honors to a Junior High State individual champion, a second-place team finish, and a fifth-place finish at the State Meet, our athletes continued to push themselves and one another. With an outstanding group of junior high runners and a talented, experienced group of upperclassmen, the future of Border West Cross Country is bright!